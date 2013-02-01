NAMM 2013 Video: VOX StompLab

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at the VOX booth to check out some new gear. This video profiles the company's new StompLab multi-effect pedal.

For more about this pedal, head to voxamps.com.

