Summer NAMM 2019: Boss Announces New RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station

Summer NAMM 2019: On the heels of its SY-1 Synthesizer pedal, Boss has introduced the new RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station, the latest addition to its family of Loop Station products.

The RC-10R comes equipped with over 280 built-in rhythms, and users can also import their own SMF rhythms and store them in 50 onboard locations. There’s 16 different drum kits on board as well.

The rhythms feature song structures with separate parts, and the two-track loop engine works in a serial fashion that's perfectly synced to the rhythm. Users can also choose from fill variations and intro/ending fills to bookend pieces.

Additionally, it's possible to build two independent loops with no rhythmic backing, or use the RC-10R as a foot-operated drum machine with real-time control over song sections and fills.

The RC-10R features interactive displays and multi-function controls for standalone operation, plus 99 phrase memories for storing loop/rhythm combinations. Two footswitches or an expression pedal can be connected for expanded control, and full MIDI I/O is also provided on space-saving mini TRS jacks.

With the RC-10R’s configurable dual outputs, users can send loops and rhythms to separate amp systems if desired. Unique tone filters are also available to optimize the input and/or rhythm sound for amplification through a single system.

The RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station will be available for $299.99.

