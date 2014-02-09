Video: Eventide Introduces H9 Core Harmonizer Stompbox

Eventide has unveiled the newest addition to its acclaimed H9 stompbox line: the H9 Core.

The H9 Core, which is available now, delivers the sounds of Eventide’s H910 and H949 harmonizers, the prized studio processors used on stage by Frank Zappa, Jimmy Page and Eddie Van Halen. All of Eventide’s stompbox effects, including new H9 exclusives, UltraTap Delay and Resonator, can be added to H9 Core.

H9 Core features a simple, one-knob user interface and is fully featured as a standalone stompbox.

Using H9 Core with the H9 Control app for Windows, OSX (via USB) or iOS (wirelessly via Bluetooth) makes creating and managing presets, live control and in-app algorithm purchases easy. H9 owners can sync up to five H9s to a single Eventide.com account so their H9 algorithms can be used by five H9s simultaneously.

“The un-bundled H9 Core is the perfect add-on for an H9 owner,” said Ray Maxwell, Eventide’s VP of sales and marketing. “Alternatively, H9 Core is a great place to start for users who want to customize their H9 with only the algorithms they want at a lower price of entry.”

All of Eventide’s stompbox algorithms and their associated presets are available for audition and in-app purchase through the H9 Control app. Drag and drop presets into custom preset lists for your upcoming shows.

H9 and H9 Core feature True Analog Bypass, MIDI and a built-in tuner. For more information about H9 and H9 Core, visit eventide.com.