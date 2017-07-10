Vox Celebrates 60th Anniversary with UK-Built Hand-Wired Amps

To commemorate its 60th anniversary, Vox Amplification has announced its new 60th Anniversary Hand Wired Series, which includes the AC15HW60 and AC30HW60.

Engineered and built from the ground up entirely in the U.K., these amps are completely hand-wired using only the finest available components. The anniversary amps are a faithful recreation of the 1957 AC15/4 and the 1964 AC30/6 amps that paved the way for some of the most notable musicians in the industry.

“Working alongside one of the most iconic and important amplifier companies is incredibly rewarding, especially when we get to work on a project like this,” says Brian Piccolo, director of Guitar Brands at Korg USA. “It’s an honor to be able to reintroduce these amps to the world 60 years later.”

The ever-evolving AC15 underwent three revisions in 1957, with the last being represented in the 60th Anniversary model. Much of what players would come to know and love about Vox was established in 1957, including the distinct split-baffle design and iconic diamond cloth and, most significantly, the chiming tone that would soon define an entire genre of music.

By 1964, the British Invasion was well under way in the U.S. Armed with catchy tunes and Vox amps, the bands of this era changed popular music forever. No amp was more important to this new “sound of the longhairs” than the Vox AC30 Top Boost.

Years later, these now-rare amplifiers would serve as the backbone for countless seminal rock records and are still celebrated by tone connoisseurs as some of the finest amplifiers ever produced. The 60th Anniversary AC30 is Vox’s tribute this truly legendary amplifier.

The 60th Anniversary Hand-Wired Series will be available in extremely limited quantities in 2017 only. Vox will be attending the 2017 Summer NAMM Show showcasing the Anniversary amps and more at booth 953.

