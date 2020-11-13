Bag a Bullet Strat HSS for only $160 in this killer early-Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2020 is still a couple of weeks away, but the bargains are coming in thick and fast. The biggest music retailers are already slashing prices on some of the sweetest gear around right now, and we're making it our responsibility to bring you the best deals available.

If you're a beginner in the market for your first electric guitar, this limited-edition Squier Bullet Stratocaster HSS is a perfect match for you.

Featuring an easy-to-play slim C neck profile – perfect for smaller hands – and a wealth of tones available courtesy of its HSS pickup configuration, the Bullet Strat is playable straight out the box.

The guitars controls are easy to get to grips with, too. They include a single volume knob, two tone knobs, and a five-way selector switch. Other features include black hardware and a 21-fret fingerboard. It's also available in two color options: Black Metallic and 2-Color Sunburst.

Of course, if you're not a beginner, this guitar would make a perfect addition to any collection!

