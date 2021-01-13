Charvel adds 2 bass guitars to its Pro-Mod San Dimas line for 2021

It's January, and that means tons of new guitar-related product announcements. We've already seen massive new lineups from ESP, EVH, Jackson, Ibanez and Gretsch, and now Charvel is getting in on the action.

The California company has already unveiled 15 new electric guitars for 2021, and now it's lifted the lid on its new bass guitar offerings.

Charvel's Pro-Mod San Dimas range has until now been composed purely of electric guitars, but the company has added two basses to the lineup for 2021. Meet the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV and Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V.

Each of these new basses is constructed of an alder body, bolt-on caramelized maple slim-C speed neck with graphite reinforcement and a hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish, and a 20-fret 12"-16" rolled-edge caramelized maple fingerboard with cream dot inlays.

Image 1 of 4 Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV Lime Green Metallic (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 4 Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV Mystic Blue (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 4 Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V Lambo Green Metallic (Image credit: Charvel) Image 4 of 4 Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V Candy Apple Red (Image credit: Charvel)

Other features present on both models include Luminlay side dots, a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, DiMarzio pickups controlled via master volume and blend controls and a three-band active EQ, a Charvel HiMass bridge, open-gear tuners, oversized strap buttons and licensed Fender Precision Bass headstock shape.

Pickup-wise, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV sports a DiMarzio Model J DP123 bridge pickup and Model P DP122 middle pickup, while the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V features a DiMarzio Area J DP551 bridge pickup and Area J DP550 middle pickup.

Prices and finishes available for each of the models are as follows:

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV – $899.99, available in Lime Green Metallic and Mystic Blue

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V – $999.99, available in Lambo Green Metallic and Candy Apple Red

For more information on the new Pro-Mod San Dimas basses, head over to Charvel.