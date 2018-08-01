Dave Grohl Announces New Solo Project, 'Play'

(Image credit: Andrew Stuart)

Dave Grohl has announced Play, a two-part mini-documentary that, notably, features a 23-minute solo piece in which Grohl plays seven different instruments.

The film—which was directed by Grohl with help from his Sonic Highways collaborator Mark Monroe—celebrates the rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument, according to a press release.

You can watch a teaser for the film—which is set for an August 10 release—below.

“Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening… and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," Grohl said in a statement.

"And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

"Play," the song, is a one-man-band instrumental recording on which Grohl plays all seven instruments on the track, all live. The entire song was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live for 23 minutes. Grohl was forced to start from the very beginning of the whole piece any time he made a slight mistake, or if Grohl felt he could do a better take. Concrete and Gold engineer Darrell Thorp was on hand to capture the sounds.

"Play" will also be available on limited-edition vinyl on September 28. You can preorder that right here.