Get $100 off this Silverburst Fender Player Telecaster in this awesome Black Friday deal at Musician’s Friend

a Fender Player Telecaster electric guitar in an awesome industrial-looking Silverburst finish

Featuring a gloss-finished alder body and maple neck, it’s clear that Fender has sourced only the highest quality wood and material for the guitar’s construction at their factory in Ensenada, Mexico.

Alder is a material highly regarded by guitarists the world over for its light weight and resonant, balanced tone. Maple is chosen for fretboards due to its ability to produce bright, snappy tones, resulting in sharp and highly articulate note phrasing.

Aside from its maple tonewood, the Player Telecaster’s 25.5” neck features a 22-fret, 9.5"-radius maple fingerboard.

Vast tonal exploration options are available by way of the guitar’s electronics system. Loaded with a pair of Player Series Alnico 2 humbucking pickups , a coil split on the push/pull tone knob and a 3-way selector switch, the possibilities are truly endless.

