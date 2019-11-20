Get $100 off this Martin dreadnought acoustic-electric guitar in this early Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

Another day, another deal. That’s how it may seem in the run up to this year’s eagerly awaited shopping season. Thankfully, here at Guitar World we are working tirelessly to find you only the very best Black Friday guitar deals , saving you hundreds on the best products across the market.

Today, we came across this incredible offer on Martin's Special Dreadnought X1AE acoustic guitar - being offered at $499 down from $599 over at Guitar Center , and we thought it would be a crime if our loyal readers missed out.

In the world of the acoustic guitar, Martin really needs no introduction. Arguably the best and most reputable manufacturer of acoustic instruments in the world, when you buy Martin, you buy quality, reassurance and the knowledge that you’ll be playing this beauty for years to come.

Featuring a solid Sitka spruce top with a customized, decorative rosette, and a back and sides made from a durable, 'forest friendly' HPL material, this guitar will amplify itself beautifully.

If that’s not enough, you’ll be able to plug it into an amp, as the guitar is kitted with an electronics system - which features a 1-band EQ - courtesy of Fishman.

The guitar is available now, but you'll need to be quick: this deal expires at 7pm EST today (November 20).