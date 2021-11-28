Save $500 on a Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V in one of this year's biggest Cyber Monday guitar deals

The Gibson Les Paul is the dream instrument for so many guitar players, and it’s easy to see why. This rock ‘n’ roll icon has been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and has been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest names in music. There’s only one catch… they’re expensive. Well, you needn’t worry, as the Cyber Monday deals are already pouring in thick and fast, with this offering from Guitar Center being one of the best we've seen so far. For a limited time only, you can bag yourself an eye-watering $500 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V at Guitar Center.

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in two classic finishes: Satin Iced Tea and Satin Wine Red. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Guitar Center slashing the price to just $1,599.

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V may seem a little understated when compared to its flashier big brother – the Standard – but it still has all the hallmarks you’d expect to see on an LP. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul.

That said, there are a few differences that make this stunning guitar stand out from the crowd. First of which is the satin-finished maple top, which comes in Iced Tea and Wine Red finishes. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machineheads and an asymmetrical neck for a modern playing feel, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy indeed.

Spec'd up with an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and overwound Tradbucker pickup in the bridge position, this is a classic-sounding guitar, capable of reproducing all the awe-inspiring tone you’d expect from a Les Paul.

There's extra flexibility, too, via push/pull pots, which allow you to achieve fantastic single-coil tones via either a coil-split or coil-tap (choose whichever you like via a dip switch in the back cavity). Furthermore, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.

This is one of the most versatile, highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market, and with $500 off, it's the perfect excuse to snap up a genuine Gibson guitar – head over to Guitar Center now to grab it before this deal ends at midnight PST on Sunday November 28.

