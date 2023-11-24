Is this Guitar Center’s best Black Friday deal? The D’Angelico Premier Series Bedford offset just got a massive 40% discount – but it’s shifting fast

Amid the smoke and mirrors of Black Friday it can sometimes be hard to discern the true deals, but this has to rank as one of the most cast-iron discounts we’ve seen so far this year: Guitar Center is currently listing this D'Angelico Premier Series Bedford SH offset at $509.99 – a massive 43% saving on its $899 list price.

The model is made in Indonesia, with several finishes developed exclusively for Guitar Center – including this Fiesta Red variant. It oozes characterful offset appeal – we love that curling scratchplate, mirroring the f-hole opposite.

Overall, it’s an appealingly vintage aesthetic, but the retro vibe is given a new dimension with a flexible HSS pickup configuration. Total Guitar had the Bedford SH in for review last year and praised the combination of MH-102 mini-humbucker and a pair of TE-103 single coils.

D'Angelico Premier Bedford SH: $899.99 now $509.99 Guitar Center is offering a huge $390 discount on this stunning semi-hollow offset from D'Angelico. It's got retro charms a-plenty, but a seriously flexible HSS setup that – thanks to the Duncan Design mini humbucker – gives you access to a huge range of tones, but doesn't look like it's been culled from a Super Strat...

“The mini ’bucker has a chimey snarl that can take you into a lot of desirable tonal locales, including ragged Neil Young tones and sweeter crunch when the volume is dialed back,” wrote reviewer Rob Laing.

“Its brightness pairs well with the single coils, and the second and fourth positions prove their worth for cleaner, mellower waters.”

There’s also a five-way selector switch, tone and volume controls and a six-point tremolo opens up further tonal territory. In terms of materials, there’s a basswood body and top, maple neck and ovangkol fretboard.

A neat touch comes in the form of the satin-finished neck, which exposes the natural grain of the maple with a cool offset border between the paintwork and wood. Meanwhile, that distinctive D’Angelico headstock is adorned with a set of Grover Rotomatic tuners.

Total Guitar awarded it a solid four stars back in 2022 and that was at the old price, so with nearly $400 off the list price, it’s looking like a very good bet indeed.

Currently, it’s still available on Guitar Center, but listed as “Going fast: limited stock available”, so do not sleep on this one if you’re interested.

More unmissable Black Friday deals...