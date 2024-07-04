Save 80% with Guitar Tricks' best subscription offer of the year – including a free custom lesson plan to get you off to a flying start

If you've been looking to improve your playing and have been exploring online guitar lessons, we think Guitar Tricks has delivered the goods with their unmissable Summer Black Friday subscription deal – Get 12 months access for just $99 (or $8.25 per month) . This deal also includes a bunch of free gifts, including a custom lesson plan, a tailor-made plan designed to optimize your development.

An annual Guitar Tricks subscription would usually set you back $179, so this is a significant saving on that alone – 55% off, in fact. But if you factor in the value of the free gifts (detailed below), $99 is actually an 80% discount on a $500 bundle value.

In addition to the custom lesson plan, Guitar Tricks has also seen fit to throw in Premium Bootcamp Access, which gives you curated lesson series' on a specific technique, the Ultimate Beginner Guide which is loaded with practice routines, mistakes to avoid, a chord chart and more, and a 100 Essential Licks module showing you how to play 100 licks across a range of genres.

This deal will only stick around until July 9th, so you don't have long to take advantage.

Summer Black Friday bundle: $500, $99 1-year sub

For a limited time, 12 months of Guitar Tricks access will cost just $99 (usually $179). What's more, the bundled gifts take the total value up to a huge $500. If you’re really not sure, Guitar Tricks offers a 60-day moneyback guarantee for added peace of mind.

Try one month of Guitar Tricks for just $1

Not sure if Guitar Tricks is the right platform for you or your dad? We’ve also teamed up with GT to exclusively offer Guitar World readers a one-month subscription for just $1. That’s a whole lot of world-class tuition for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. Give it a go for practically nothing today.

Guitar Tricks is one of our highest-rated online guitar lessons services (read our full 4.5 star Guitar Tricks review), with hours of quality content and comprehensive lessons to inspire and educate beginner and intermediate players. There’s over 11,000 Guitar Tricks lessons accessible with a full subscription, from the beginner-friendly Fundamentals courses and hundreds of popular songs to learn, right through inspiring artist masterclasses with high-profile players. In addition, direct feedback from instructors and useful features like a tuner, metronome and built-in practice reminders, make this one of the fastest – and currently most affordable – ways to accelerate your guitar skills.

You’ll need to be quick however as this promotion will only be live for six days in total, starting on July 4th, and ending on July 9th.

Shop more of the best 4th Of July deals for guitarists