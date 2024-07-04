Save 80% with Guitar Tricks' best subscription offer of the year – including a free custom lesson plan to get you off to a flying start

One of our highest-rated guitar lessons platforms just unleashed its Summer Black Friday annual subscription bundle offer – and the savings are huge

If you've been looking to improve your playing and have been exploring online guitar lessons, we think Guitar Tricks has delivered the goods with their unmissable Summer Black Friday subscription deal – Get 12 months access for just $99 (or $8.25 per month). This deal also includes a bunch of free gifts, including a custom lesson plan, a tailor-made plan designed to optimize your development. 

An annual Guitar Tricks subscription would usually set you back $179, so this is a significant saving on that alone – 55% off, in fact. But if you factor in the value of the free gifts (detailed below), $99 is actually an 80% discount on a  $500 bundle value.

For a limited time, 12 months of Guitar Tricks access will cost just $99 (usually $179). What's more, the bundled gifts take the total value up to a huge $500. If you’re really not sure, Guitar Tricks offers a 60-day moneyback guarantee for added peace of mind.

Try one month of Guitar Tricks for just $1

Try one month of Guitar Tricks for just $1
Not sure if Guitar Tricks is the right platform for you or your dad? We’ve also teamed up with GT to exclusively offer Guitar World readers a one-month subscription for just $1. That’s a whole lot of world-class tuition for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. Give it a go for practically nothing today.

I'm Guitar World's eCommerce Editor. In addition to testing the latest music gear, it's my job to manage the 200+ buyer's guides on the site and help guitarists find the right gear and the best prices for them. I've been a guitar player for 30 years and a drummer for almost 20. I've worked in the music gear industry for 20 years, including 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm, and 5 years as a freelance music writer, during which time I worked with the world's biggest instrument brands including Boss, Laney and Roland.