Guitar World deals of the week: with these massive sales you don't need to wait til Black Friday for a great deal

Hunting down the best deals on gear for our readers is part of our job here at Guitar World. There's nothing better than grabbing yourself that new bit of gear you've been lusting after, and it's even better if you can bag some money off too! We've been scouring our inboxes and all the major retailers this week to bring you the best offers available right now.

We're self-confessed gear addicts here, so naturally we're always on the lookout for the best deals. If your inbox is full to bursting with marketing emails like ours, then we've saved you some time by finding the genuinely good deals out there. We've price-checked them against all the big retailers to ensure that it really is a good saving, and not just marketing spiel.

This week all of the major retailers are running a sale of some kind or another, so it's a great opportunity to grab yourself a pre-Black Friday deal. This week Sweetwater has launched their massive Recording Month sale, with money off loads of great gear to improve your home studio.

The recently launched Guitar-A-Thon sale continues at Guitar Center, with some whopping savings of up to 35% on loads of great guitar gear. There are some stonking deals available like a gigantic $700 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V and a hefty $250 off this Fender Player Strat.

Over at Musician's Friend, their 40th-anniversary sale is in full swing too, with a generous up to 40% off a huge range of items. As well as your Guitar World staples like electric guitars, guitar pedals, and some select tube amps, there are also some great deals on PA systems and recording gear.

Finally, you may have already noticed the Black Friday talk starting, and we expect we'll start seeing some early Black Friday guitar deals landing very soon. If you're saving your money for Cyber Weekend we'll be featuring all the best deals right here, so bookmark this page and check back regularly!

Editor's pick Epiphone Les Paul Custom: Was $799 , $599

We spotted this fantastic deal over at the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon. If you're after that proper Les Paul sound but don't have all the cash to splash on a full-fat Gibson, this Epiphone model will get you most of the way there. With a massive $200 discount at the moment, this phenomenal tone monster is even better value for money than usual.

Sweetwater Recording Month: Deals & bundles

Just launched this month, Sweetwater's Recording Month sale features loads of great money-off deals and bundles that will massively up your recording game. If you're a guitar player who likes to make their own music at home, it's well worth checking out to find some additions to your setup, from microphones to full-on outboard studio equipment.

Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon: Up to 35% off

Just launched last week, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up and running until October 11, giving you a great chance to bag some bargain gear. With up to 35% off a huge range of guitars, amps, and effects, it's a top choice for finding a great deal this week.

Musician's Friend 40th Ann. Sale: Up to 40% off

Musician's Friend is celebrating their 40th anniversary this week, so to celebrate they're offering up to 40% off a huge range of guitar gear. The sale covers a massive range of items from guitars and pedals to PA systems and studio monitors, well worth a browse to see what you can pick up.

Lewitt Connect 6: Was $299 , now $249

If you're looking for an audio interface to record your guitar, the Lewitt Connect 6 is a fantastic option. With its stealth-bomber-inspired look and excellent connectivity, this easy-to-use recording interface is excellent value for money. It's got a healthy $50 discount in the Sweetwater Recording Sale and it's sure to turn some heads at your next demo recording session.

Walrus Audio Slotva: Was $229 , now $169

If epic soundscapes are your thing, then this brilliant reverb pedal from Walrus Audio will be right up your street. It's currently got $60 off in the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon and we love it for those out-of-this-world reverb sounds and excellent preset functionality.

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: