Lzzy Hale, Wynonna Judd and Vicki Peterson to host second-ever women-only Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Nashville

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, an organization that gives fans the opportunity to meet and play with their rock and metal heroes, has announced its second-ever women-only camp.

Led by Halestorm leader and Gibson brand ambassador Lzzy Hale, five-time Grammy winner Wynonna Judd and The Bangles lead electric guitar player Vicki Peterson, the event – “powered by Gibson” – will take place between January 19 and 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be involved in the second women-only Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp,” Hale says. “I believe it’s so important for women of all ages to experience the power of music, of being on a stage, and the camaraderie of being surrounded by other women who have carved their own path.

“I hope that some of these girls and women can see themselves reflected in me, and that I can prove that whatever dreams they have are absolutely possible!”

“After 39 years in the business, I feel that it’s important to pass on what I’ve learned,” adds Judd. “I look forward to connecting with these women and making ‘herstory!’”

Says Britt Lightning, Vixen guitarist and Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Musical Director: “It is a very powerful and striking statement to see a band of all women together, strong and confident rocking out on a stage. Our first-ever women-only Rock Camp was the most unifying and supportive camp I have experienced, and I saw everyone from campers to mentors to rock stars really open up and grow, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing women this camp brings together.”

In May of this year, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s first-ever women-only event debuted with Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson, Kathy Valentine and Orianthi serving as mentors to a sold-out group of campers aged between 13 and 73 from the US, Canada and Dubai.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has recruited some big-name instructors over the course of its 25-year existence. Earlier this year, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine jammed Symphony of Destruction and A Tout Le Monde with fans at an event in Florida, while a month later attendees had the chance to play Alice in Chains and Soundgarden songs with Jerry Cantrell and Kim Thayil.

