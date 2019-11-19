Save almost 60% off this stunning limited edition D’Angelico hollowbody in this early Black Friday deal from Guitar Center

It’s that time of year again, and unbelievable Black Friday guitar deals are popping up in droves from all the major US retailers. And it seems the deals keep getting better. You’re going to struggle to find a higher percentage saving than this deal right here.

Thanks to Guitar Center, D'Angelico's gorgeous Premier Series Limited Edition EXL-1 Hollowbody electric guitar is now available for almost 60% off, bringing its price down from its usual $849 to a mouth-watering $349.

Featuring a Stairstep tailpiece, Skyscraper truss rod cover and the classic D'Angelico headstock, this is the perfect archtop for beginner jazz guitarists.

Its single floating mini-humbucker emphasizes the guitar's punchy mids and warm acoustics, while its looks - based on John D’Angelico’s original design - evoke jazz's golden age.

This deal expires at 3 a.m EST tomorrow, so you'll have to move quickly to get the amazing savings on offer here!