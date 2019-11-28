Save $100 on Line 6's powerhouse POD HD500X guitar multi-effects processor in this sweet Guitar Center Black Friday deal

Us guitarists like to debate about anything and everything, but it'd be quite difficult to find someone who disagrees with the notion that any list of the best multi-effects units out there would be incomplete without a Line 6.

That's why it's so exciting that, for this Black Friday, Guitar Center is slashing $100 off the price of one of the company's best products - the ultra-powerful POD HD500X guitar multi-effects processor - bringing it down to just $449.

So, what do you get for your trouble? More than 100 different types of effects, covering pretty much every conceivable sound a guitarist could want. Distortion, compression, flangers, chorus, wahs, EQs, delay, reverb and even synths and ring modulators - virtually no effect is out of hand with the POD HD500X.

As if that wasn't enough, there are also 30 HD amp models, which include multiple channels of classic amps. Just about any combination of these amps and effects can be stored in one of 512 (!) preset locations.

You may love your ungainly rig to death, but getting your hands on the sheer variety of quality sounds on offer here for less than $500 isn't the sort of opportunity that arises everyday.

