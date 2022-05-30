Save up to $120 on the Positive Grid Spark, amp bundles and Bias Software this Memorial Day

Okay, it may be Memorial Day, but the folks over at Positive Grid are one step ahead, offering up killer Father’s Day deals already. The plugin and smart amp gurus have slashed the prices of their state-of-the-art software as well as their insanely popular practice amps , with a discount of up to $120 available – depending on how much you have to spend. There are currently three levels of savings on offer, $50 off orders over $250, $80 off orders over $350 and $120 off when you spend over $500 (opens in new tab).

Luckily there’s a deal to be had, no matter if you’re a recording fanatic or a bedroom warrior guitar player. Obviously, as you’d expect, the original recipe Positive Grid Spark has been discounted on its own. Still, you can also save even more if you choose to bundle this clever amplifier with some of its equally intelligent accessories. For example, if you purchase the amp solely, you’ll save a respectable $50, whereas if you bundle it with the new wireless footswitch (opens in new tab), you’ll be eligible for an $80 discount.

It’s not just amplifiers on offer, you can also bag a decent deal on some software as well. The ever-popular Bias FX2 is down to only $150 (opens in new tab) – that’s as good as half price! This intuitive piece of software turns your laptop into the ultimate guitar rig, giving you access to a massive collection of famous amps and effects. Need a recording interface to take advantage of these deals? Well, Positive Grid has you covered. Their highly rated interface for guitar, Riff, has been bundled with the Bias software and is only $249 (opens in new tab)!

As we are writing this, a few of the bundles have gone out of stock already, so if you want to get in on the action, you better be quick. Check out our guide to the best Memorial Day guitar sales for more bargains.