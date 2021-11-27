Begin your low-end journey for less this Black Friday with $80 off the Squier Affinity Jazz Bass Pack

You can never go wrong with a Squier Jazz bass. Not only is it the perfect wallet-friendly instrument with which to begin your low-end journey, it's one of the best bass guitars out there, period. Now, thanks to Guitar Center, you can grab a Squier Affinity Jazz Bass and a Fender Rumble 15W Bass Combo amp for just $299, a whopping $80 off the usual $379 asking price.

'It's a Squier! Of course it's cheap,' you say? Well, here's why this is one of the best Black Friday guitar deals of any kind we've seen so far.

Boasting a pair of single-coil Jazz Bass pickups and a super-smooth "C"-shaped neck, the Affinity Jazz Bass plays with an ease that's perfect for beginner bassists, but boasts a warm, deep, well-rounded tone that won't sound out of place on any professional stage.

Everything you need to get started on bass. The easy-playing, professional-sounding Squier Affinity Jazz Bass, the portable, powerful Fender Rumble 15 bass combo, a gig bag, strap, cable, and a free 3-month subscription to Fender Play – all for just $299 at Guitar Center!

Speaking of tone, the pack includes a Fender Rumble 15 guitar amp, which features an 8" Fender Special Design speaker, three-band EQ, an aux input for playing along with backing tracks, and a headphone jack for silent practice.

As if that wasn't enough, the deal also includes a padded gig bag, guitar strap, 10' guitar cable and a free 3-month subscription to top-notch online guitar tuition platform Fender Play.

Quite simply, this deal offers everything you need to get started on bass, with multiple professional-sounding, gig-ready pieces of gear at an incredible value, so point your browser over to Guitar Center and grab this deal while it's still hot!

If you dig this deal, be sure to also take a look at our full Black Friday guitar deals hub for more great sales on all kinds of guitar gear.