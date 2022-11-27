Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offering comes to an end today – don't miss up to 80% off big-name guitar gear

Okay, so we are coming to the end of the Black Friday guitar deals for 2022, with many sales coming to a close in the next few hours. Now, while we saw epic discounts across the board, we were most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant was offering up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab) – and for a very limited time, the offer is still live, so be quick!

This sale covers everything you can imagine, from guitars and amps to pedals, accessories and even recording gear. Most of your favorite brands are represented too, including D'Angelico, Martin, Fender, Music Man and Blackstar, so you'll be sure to find something you like.

This sale will run until the end of play today (27 November), and we're expecting even more offers to be revealed in the Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale – so be sure to keep it glued to this site for all the information you need to grab a bargain.

(opens in new tab)The Sweetwater Black Friday deals were incredible this year – and better yet, the retailer is still slashing hundreds off everything from Schecter guitars and Egnater amps to guitar pedals, basses, and recording equipment.

Among the slew of great savings is the fabulous Egnater Tweaker-15 stack, which was $949.98, and is now only $499.99 (opens in new tab)! Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this really is a boutique-level tube head and cab for less than $500! Pumping out a surprisingly loud 15 watts - via two 6V6 tubes - this super versatile amplifier is a must-have for those seeking a do-it-all rig for the home, studio or stage.

Perhaps you require a little more juice from your on-stage companion, well, in that case, you'll want to look at the brilliant, Blackstar HT Club 40 MkII (opens in new tab), which is down to only $649.99. One of the most popular guitar amps on the gigging circuit, this versatile, all-tube tone machine now has a massive $350 off.

Of course, there are also plenty of six-strigs on offer as well, with the stylish Sterling By Music Man Jason Richardson Signature (opens in new tab), having $150 off, right now.

