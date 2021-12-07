Take your guitar playing to the next level with a huge 50% off a Fender Play annual subscription

Back in the dark ages - before the internet - learning the guitar was a much more complicated affair. Whether it was strict one-to-one lessons or learning on your own with nothing more than a record player and a whole bunch of patience, mastering the guitar wasn't for the faint of heart - it's no wonder then, that so many wannabe guitarists gave up quicker than you can say Smoke On The Water. Luckily with the rise of guitar tuition apps, lessons have been dragged kicking a screaming into the modern-day, and better yet, our top pick for the best online guitar lessons has been heavily discounted. Right now, you can bag 50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play with code "merry" at the checkout .

Employing a song-based approach, Fender Play uses tracks from your favorite bands and artists to teach you new skills and techniques, and with a massive library of songs from Metallica to Ed Sheeran, Hendrix to Billie Eilish, there is something for everyone here, with the app even catering for bass and ukulele players as well as guitarists. If all that wasn't enough, Fender Play members also receive 10% off guitars, amps and other Fender gear all year long!

So whether you are looking to start the new year with a bunch of mega new guitar licks under your belt or even gift this tasty subscription to the budding rockstar in your life this Christmas, you'll want to take advantage of this stellar deal.

You can bag a 50% discount on a 12-month subscription. Simply add the code merry at checkout and you'll gain access to a massive range of in-depth lessons, backing tracks and even weekly giveaways.

Not sure if Fender Play is for you? Well, you can give it a whirl for 3 months without paying a cent. So if you fancy taking one of the most popular learning apps for a test drive you can!

