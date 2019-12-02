Musician's Friend Cyber Monday deals 2019: the very latest and best guitar deals, all in one place

It's hard to believe, but Black Friday 2019 is over once again. But never fear, for Cyber Monday is here! That means that great deals on everything from guitars and basses, to amps, effects and guitar accessories will keep pouring in across the internet.

If you're looking to get in on the discounts yourself, a perfect place to begin your search would be Musician's Friend - who've had some absolutely crazy discounts in years past, and have certainly been delivering the goods this year.

Below, we've identified Musician's Friend's most mouth-watering guitar deals, and we'll be updating it throughout Cyber Monday.

But don't wait around to snap up any of these offers: we've seen several pieces of gear sell out, so time is very much of the essence...

Today's best Musician's Friend Cyber Monday deals

Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend

There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal

Line 6 Powercab 112 FRFR speaker cab: was $599, now $499

This feature-loaded 1x12 speaker cab is the perfect gigging match for any amp modeler, thanks to its full-range flat response, and clever onboard Speaker Modeling. Improve your live sound today for less with this $100 saving at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Ibanez Axion Label series RGAR61AL: save $200!

For a limited time only, save a massive $200 on this Ibanez Axion Label Series RGAR61AL over at Musician's Friend. New for 2019, the Axion Label series was made, in the words of Ibanez: "to knock down some serious walls in the Progressive Rock & Metal scenes."View Deal

Gretsch FSR Two-Tone Electromatic Double Jet: now $579.99

Musician's Friend have knocked $120 off this spectacular two-tone Gretsch Double Jet. In a beautifully complimentary surf green and white color combination, whether you play on stage or in the living room, this guitar will certainly turn heads.View Deal

Ibanez RG450EXB RG Series Metallica Blue: now $329.99

Ibanez are known for their price-defying and effortlessly playable electric guitars. The RG450EXB features a Meranti body and 25.5" maple neck with a bound jatoba fingerboard. The guitar also features Ibanez Quantum pickups in an HSH configuration. Order yours today at this amazingly low price!View Deal

Chapman ML1 Traditional Electric Guitar Lunar: only $319!

Musician's Friend are offering a massive $160 off this awesome Chapman ML1 in a Lunar finish. Also featuring a maple fingerboard with the signature Chapman Infinity inlay, as well as three single-coil Alnico pickups, this guitar is a steal at this price.View Deal

Jackson Special Edition Dinky 7-String: only $159.99

Have you played six strings your whole life? Have you recently been considering venturing into 7-string territory? Look no further than this Jackson Dinky 7-string. Featuring a gloss black finish with a contrasting maple fretboard, this unbelievably priced electric guitar is the perfect first 7-string.View Deal

Korg Pitchblack Advance Tuner Pedal: only $39.99

Get Korg's awesome Pitchblack Advance tuner pedal for over half off over at Musician's Friend! It's all-new, cutting edge design offers superb visibility, ultra-high tuning accuracy and true bypass switching.View Deal

Morley Mini Volume Plus Effects Pedal: now only $69.99

Over at Musician's Friend, this mini volume pedal is now being offered for only $69.99. That's $59.01 discount or 46% off! This pedal is perfect for use in live use in applications such as creating a smooth transition between rhythm and lead volumes. It also features glow-in-the-dark treadle rubber and toe-end logo, and LED Indication.View Deal

Pigtronix Ringmaster Ring Modulator: almost half off!

The Pigtronix Ringmaster is a ring modulator synth designed to create analog harmonizer and tremolo effects that can be made to follow the notes you play. Secure this amazing deal over at Musician's Friend now!View Deal

Squier Affinity Telecaster HH: was $199.99, now $159.99

Featuring a solid alder body with a gloss metallic black finish, this humbucker loaded electric guitar would be the perfect starter guitar, or indeed a worthy addition to any guitarist's collection.View Deal

Squier Bullet Stratocaster HSS with tremolo: only $109.99!

The Squier Bullet Strat is the perfect guitar for beginners. Featuring a solidbody construction with a 25.5" C-standard shaped maple neck, the guitar's specs massively defy its price point. You needn't worry about an extensive setup process either - you'll be ready to start playing straight out of the box.View Deal

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: $449 $299 at Musician’s Friend

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best bargains we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Schecter Reaper-6: now only $579 at Musician's Friend

Get this stunning - and rather necrotic-looking - Schecter Reaper-6, complete with Aurora Burst finish and high-output Diamond Decimator pickups, in this spectacular Black Friday deal at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Danelectro 59X12 12-String Electric Guitar: only $429

Danelectro calls the 59X12 their best sounding 12-string ever. And at only $429 there's ever been a better time to finally own a 12-string!View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: now only $349.99

Bag yourself this incredible Epiphone acoustic-electric at an awesome $150 or 30% off. Complete with volume an tone controls, this acoustic guitar can do it all.View Deal

Ibanez AZ2204F AZ Prestige Series: $400 off

The Prestige series represents the very best Ibanez has to offer. Featuring an alder body and flamed maple top finished in a gorgeous Aqua Blue, and a roasted maple neck and fretboard which complements the blue finish wonderfully, the AZ2204F is a true masterpiece.View Deal

Fender Player Telecaster: was $674.99 now only $574.99

Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Black Friday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.View Deal

Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone: now only $699

Calling all Starmen and Lady Stardusts! No need to sell the world - here’s a heroic $300 saving on this reissue of David Bowie’s prized 1961 Supro Dual Tone.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299 at Musician's Friend

Get this visually striking ebony acoustic guitar - complete with decorative flower scratchplate design and split parallelogram inlays for 20% off. Spruce/mahogany construction deliver a sweet, well-balanced tone.View Deal

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Now's your chance to bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $129.99

Start playing guitar today with this unbelievably good value beginner acoustic from Yamaha. With a laminated spruce top with a black finish, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style.View Deal

Orange Brent Hinds Terror: $599 $299 at Musician's Friend

A must for any Mastodon fan hoping to crank up their own blood and thunder – or anyone on the lookout for a two-channel, lower wattage lunchbox head with enough low-end to trigger an earthquake. Now half-price at Musician's Friend until 5am PT/8am ET on November 29.View Deal

Hagstrom Fantomen Ghost signature: was $899, now $749

Channel your own ghoulish noise through this exclusive gold hardware-equipped Hagstrom Fantomen in white, currently on sale at Musician’s Friend with $150 off, guaranteed to take you from the pinnacle to the pit…View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy.View Deal

Vox MV50 AC: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Capturing the sounds of Vox’s iconic AC30 combo, the MV50 AC is the cheapest, most compact way to get the sounds beloved of The Beatles, Radiohead and U2 in your backline.View Deal

Vox MV50 Clean: was $195, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Anyone after a high-headroom pedal platform will want to check out this bargainous mini amp from Vox, which delivers 50W of output via a Nutube power amp and Class D power amp.View Deal

Vox MV50 High Gain: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

Need high gain from a tiny package? Vox has got you covered with this diminutive yet all-powerful head, which boasts a mid control switch to boost or cut the mid-frequency range, spanning tones from hard rock to metal.View Deal

Vox MV50 Boutique: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

If your tastes veer into unobtainium levels of boutique amplification (ie, Dumble), you’d be wise to check out this teeny amp head from Vox, which goes some way to capturing the sound of those legendary amps for a fraction of the price.View Deal

Marshall Origin 50C: was $749.99, now $549.99

Get this all-in-one combo amp from one of the world's most prestigious amp manufacturers - complete with two distinct voices, multiple onboard controls and a built-in FX loop.View Deal

What Musician's Friend Black Friday deals can I expect?

If last year is anything to go by, Musician's Friend will be presenting a bountiful feast of terrific deals on all sorts of guitar gear.

Last year, the retailer offered a full $200 off on D’Angelico's Premier Gramercy acoustic guitar, bringing the price of the terrific, budget-price acoustic down to $299 from $499.

Those looking for a new combo amp this holiday season will be delighted to know that Musician's Friend offered an unbelievable deal on Supro's 25-watt 1622RT Tremo-Verb - lowering the price to $649 from its usual $1,299.

If buying a piece of gear online without playing it first gives you the creeps, don't worry. Nowadays, most online retailers - Musician's Friend included - offer hassle-free returns, meaning you can snap up a great bargain, test the gear yourself, then return it, risk-free, if it doesn't float your boat. There's always fine print, so we’d recommend checking the specific wording before hitting the checkout.

How to prepare for Black Friday

Do your research, use our expert buyer’s guides and bookmark useful hub pages like this one. That way, when the big deals drop, you can avoid the stress of trying to find them – we’ll do all the work for you!