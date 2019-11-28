These limited edition Epiphone Les Paul Studio Deluxes are only $300 in this incredible Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

UPDATE: This deal is now over, but check out our roundup of the best Les Paul deals from Black Friday weekend.

As holiday season 2019 rolls ever closer, there are some truly amazing Black Friday guitar deals to be had at your favorite music retailers across the internet. You’ve probably seen the deals we’ve posted so far on Guitar World, but if you are looking for an affordable, all-in-one electric guitar with the looks and tone to boot, you may have just found it.

Today, we came across this incredible deal on an Epiphone Les Paul Studio Deluxe over at Guitar Center . It is now being offered at only $299.99 down from $399.99 - that’s $100 or 25% off!

These limited edition beauties are available in both Alpine White and Wine Red. The white version features beautiful gold hardware, while the red model features the perfectly matched nickel hardware.

Both guitars feature Alnico Classic humbucking pickups , which promise to deliver low-end power and fantastic mid-range crunch.

Featuring a meaty set-neck mahogany body with a 12” radius, as well as a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, these guitars are built with sustain in mind.

These Epiphone Les Pauls have been proven to be very popular, so we don't expect this deal to last very long. Do yourself a favor and bag one of these fantastic all-rounder electric guitars today.

For more information, head to Guitar Center.

