Tone chasers rejoice, with up to 60% off AmpliTube Signature Collections from IK Multimedia

Most of us would give our right arm to have a few minutes on our musical heroes rig. We’d love nothing more than to play through their iconic amps and pedals while imagining the hordes of screaming fans are for us. Now, while we can’t just rock up to the stage door and ask for a go on Slash’s rig, the fine folks over at IK Multimedia are offering you a chance to harness the sound of rock royalty – all without being ushered out by security. Right now, you can bag up to 60% off signature collections of gear for AmpliTube .

On offer are the signature tones from Pantera axeman Dimebag Darrell, Queen legend Brian May, guitar's most influential player Jimi Hendrix, shred-icon Joe Satriani and the top hat enthusiast Slash. So, no matter what tone you’re chasing, you’ll find it in one of these collections.

You have until February 23 to take advantage of this mega-deal, so if one of these collections takes your fancy, be sure to grab it quickly.

Still don’t have Amplitube 5? It’s currently available with a massive 40% discount.

Dimebag Darrell CFH: Was $/€99.99, now $/€39.99

Looking for the electric guitar tone from hell? Well, the Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection is most definitely for you. This AmpliTube collection gives you access to floods of Dime-inspired tones, from his modded Randall amp, matching cab, and Dime wah. Trust us, you’ll want more than 5 minutes alone with this rig.

AmpliTube Brian May: Was $/€99.99, now $/€49.99

Get yourself some killer Queen tones with this Brian May AmpliTube collection . Perfectly recreating the sound of his iconic treble boosted AC30, this plugin will transform your laptop into a stadium-filling guitar rig. You really don’t want to miss out on this stone-cold crazy deal.

AmpliTube Hendrix Anniversary: $/€99.99 , $/€49.99

Are you experienced in great guitar tones? Well, you will be once you’ve tried the Hendrix Anniversary collection. Giving you access to seven amplifiers, three microphones, and a whopping eleven stompboxes you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the world of vintage Hendrix gear.

AmpliTube Joe Satriani: $/€99.99 , now $/€59.99

This Satriani-inspired rig will have you flying in a blue dream. With three amps, including the Satch signature Marshall, and a wealth of stompboxes, this is a must-have for fans of this shred guitar god.

AmpliTube Slash: Was $/€99.99, now $/€49.99

Don’t cry or fall to pieces if you’re not happy with your current guitar tone. Nowadays, it’s so easy to get a great guitar sound at home, as the Slash AmpliTube collection proves. With meticulous recreations of both the AFD era and modern JCM signature Marshall amps, this plugin is a must-have for any Slash fan, and at $49.99, it’s cheaper than buying a new overdrive pedal !

What is AmpliTube?

IK Multimedia is well known as an industry leader in virtual plugins, with AmpliTube being one of their most popular. AmpliTube allows you to turn your laptop into a powerful guitar rig, which can be used stand-alone or with your recording software. In addition, Amplitube gives you access to over 400 of the most sought-after guitar and bass gear, with models of world-famous amps, pedals and studio effects.

If you fancy giving AmpliTube a try, you can download AmpliTube 5 CS for free! This completely free version comes with 42 awe-inspiring pedals, amps, speaker cabinets, mics, and rack FX.

