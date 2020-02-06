Try TIDAL free for 30 days – stream your favorite guitarists for nothing

Streaming has revolutionized the way we listen to music. With so many millions of songs at our fingertips it can be easy to forget that often the music is beamed into our ears at a lower quality than the artist intended.

Streaming service TIDAL was launched in 2014 and stepped into view properly when Jay-Z bought it a year later, promising more content and better rates paid to musicians who support the site.

Fast forward to today and the service offers two subscription tiers: Premium gives you access to over 60 million tracks and loads of other great content, while HiFi gives you all this plus lossless CD quality audio.

What's more, between now and 30 March, TIDAL is offering music-lovers the opportunity to sign up for a 30 day trial, with the option to cancel at any time.

You can save up to 20% off TIDAL’s annual plans too. Opt for a TIDAL Premium subscription and you’ll pay just $89.99 per year, compared with the usual $119.89. That’s a $3 saving per month.

TIDAL's HiFi subscription is getting in on the action too, with almost $50 off the usual $239.89 annual price tag. Right now you can snap it up for just $189.99, which means a monthly saving of $4.

