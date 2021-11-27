Waves' massive Black Friday sale is still live – make huge savings and net yourself free plugins

Waves is an unstoppable force in the world of plugins, and even though Black Friday 2021 has come to an end, Cyber Monday is on the way, and the company's legendary deals are still out in force.

This year, Waves is offering big discounts on all its plugins using the code BF21, plus free plugins when you spend over $50 – and even an entirely free new plugin, the Lofi Space.

Waves Black Friday: Plugins from $29.99 Waves Black Friday: Plugins from $29.99

Use the coupon code BF21 at checkout to get huge discounts on plugins and bundles. Spend $50 or more and you'll receive an email after checkout to select your FREE plugin (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99). Spend over $90 and you can make that two, or over $120 for THREE FREE PLUGINS!

Get a free Black Friday plugin from Waves! Get a free Black Friday plugin from Waves!

Sign up now to guarantee your place at the front of the queue. Waves has dropped its brand-new free plugin, the Lofi Space!

There aren’t many companies that can boast as comprehensive a library of plugins as Waves, and there are even fewer who offer discounts this colossal.

That means you could get yourself a comprehensive modeling suite, such as Waves GT3 or PRS SuperModels for as little as $29, while FX staples such as the CLA-76 Compressor and Renaissance Axx can also be had for under $30.

To take advantage of this killer deal, load your cart up with your chosen plugins and use the code BF21 to get the discount. Even better, spending $50 nets you one free plugin, $90 gets two, and $120 lands you three free – these free options will be emailed to you once you make your purchase.

Given there are 129 plugins that can be had for free, if you play your cards right, you could end up saving hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

As usual, Waves has not disappointed with its sale this year, and if you've been biding your time to stock up on the next plugins to take your recordings up a notch, now's the time to strike.

We've rounded up a few of our favorite Waves plugin deals below, and you can find more in our guide to the best Black Friday plugin deals for guitarists.

Waves guitar tone/amp modeling plugin deals

Waves GTR3: was $129, now $29.99 Waves GTR3: was $129, now $29.99

With emulations of Fender, Marshall, Mesa/Boogie, Vox and more, GTR3 includes over 30 guitar and bass amps, 30 cabs and 25 stompboxes for you to get your hands - and tone - dirty with. For just under $30, we can’t think of a better go-to tone library.

Waves PRS SuperModels: was $129, now $35.99 Waves PRS SuperModels: was $129, now $35.99

If you know of Paul Reed Smith, you’ll know that the PRS founder and company boss is unflinching in his quest for perfection from the instruments and amps which bear his name. With the Waves/PRS SuperModels collection, you get emulations of the PRS Archon, Dallas and Blue Sierra/V9 amps.

Waves GTR Solo: was $49, now $29.99 Waves GTR Solo: was $49, now $29.99

If, for some reason, the GTR3 doesn’t seem like an amazing deal then you could try the GTR Solo plugin instead. Picking from the same pool of names as its more advanced counterpart, GTR Solo gives you a selection of 10 amps, 10 cabs and 13 stompboxes including distortion, modulation and ambient effects. Get it in your cart now and you’ll pay $29.99.

Waves CLA Guitars, save 70%: was $99, now $29.99 Waves CLA Guitars, save 70%: was $99, now $29.99

Fact: Chris Lorde-Alge has mixed a lot of your favorite modern rock albums. Here, you can apply the CLA gold to your own recordings. There’s no amp modeling, this plugin is focused on the mixing side of music creation with easy-to-use compression, EQ, ambience and pitch controls based on Chris’ processing chain and techniques. $30 for a veneer of a Grammy Award-winning mix engineer? Get clicking.

Waves CLA Unplugged: was $99, now $27.99 Waves CLA Unplugged: was $99, now $27.99

Acoustic guitars are difficult to get right, but once again, Chris Lorde-Alge is delivering a solution with Waves. You get a simple GUI with smooth EQ, compression, dual reverbs and delay sliders, all tailored to making your acoustic guitar tracks sound as good as they possibly can!

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 , now 29.99

Producer Eddie Kramer has worked with Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones and many more. Here, you can get his guitar processing chain, all in one place. There's dynamics, modulation, EQ and delay. Get the sound of classic rock for less!

Waves production bundle deals

Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 , now $274.99

No, that's not a typo. You can save whopping 93% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions. Enter the code BF21 at the checkout to get your discount.

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 , now $49.99

For Black Friday 2021 you can get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.

Waves studio classic emulation plugin deals

Waves Scheps 73: was $199, now $29.99 Waves Scheps 73: was $199, now $29.99

Remember that film where Dave Grohl told us all about his Neve mixing console? You can get that sound in your computer, right now, on as many channels as your machine will handle for $29.99. The Neve 1073 EQ and preamp is a stone cold studio classic, and this is mix engineer Andrew Schep’s (RHCP, Black Sabbath, Metallica) take on it. Add the Neve sound to your project now!

Waves SSL G-Channel: was $249, now $35.99 Waves SSL G-Channel: was $249, now $35.99

SSL revolutionized the large-format mixing console with its SL 4000 series desks. Now, you can get your own channel strip featuring models of the filtering, EQ, compression and expander/gate found on every channel. You’ll use it on everything, and wonder how you did without it.