SongTown and Nashville Unplugged Launch Sunset Songwriting Festival

Songwriting community SongTown and hit show Nashville Unplugged have partnered to launch the first-ever Sunset Songwriting Festival, a three-day music immersion event taking place Oct. 9 – 11, 2015, at the Sunset Station Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The brainchild of hit songwriters Clay Mills, Marty Dodson and Aaron Benward, the Sunset Songwriting Festival will offer exciting performances by top music industry professionals from Nashville, music supervisors from Los Angeles, hit songwriters, professional development workshops, unique networking opportunities, and more. Workshop topics include:

- Song placements in film and television, presented by acclaimed music supervisors from Los Angeles

- How to maximize social media to build your career

- Writing songs that move audiences from indie stages to hit radio

- VIP pitch session to pitch songs to top publishers/music supervisor professionals

- Networking event with hit writers and publishers

“We’ve designed this festival from the ground up to be a great experience for fans, artists, and songwriters, including hit writer/artists and up-and-comers. It is a great platform to make industry connections, learn about the songwriting business, and most of all, have a fun time,” said Mills, GRAMMY Award-nominated hit songwriter and co-founder of the Sunset Songwriting Festival.

The Sunset Songwriting Festival is open to the public, and will offer four ticket packages to choose from. Space is limited. A complete line-up of hit performers will be announced soon.

Submissions to perform at the Sunset Songwriting Festival are being accepted through August 25, 2015. Performers will have the opportunity to play in front of songwriting influencers, prominent producers and publishers, and other top industry professionals.

To register for workshops, fill out the submission form, and see official rules and regulations, visit sunsetsongwritingfestival.com.