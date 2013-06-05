Trending

Photo Gallery: Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys, Red Fang and More at Sasquatch! 2013 Music Festival

The 2013 Sasquatch! Music Festival took place at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington, over Memorial Day weekend and featured an eclectic lineup of indie/folky bands: from Mumford & Sons, Sigur Ros and Vampire Weekend to Elvis Costello, Arctic Monkeys, Red Fang, Edward Sharpe and much, much more.

In the third installment of our four-gallery photo feature, check out shots of Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys, Red Fang, Reignwolf and Sea Wolf.

All photos by Robert Delahanty.

