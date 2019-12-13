Beginner guitar gear essentials and accessories

If you've been inspired to start learning the guitar, there are a few gear essentials and guitar accessories you should consider to help supercharge your guitar development and enjoyment of the instrument.

Of course, the first thing you'll need is a guitar. Choosing the right axe for your ability, playing style and budget can be difficult unless you know what you’re looking for. It’s also important to find guitar gear that feels comfortable to play and delivers a sound that keeps you excited to play.

To get you playing quicker, we’ve compiled a list of the best guitar gear for beginners, whether you’re in the market for a cheap acoustic guitar to get you started, or an accessible electric guitar.

With your guitar sorted, it's worth exploring a few essential accessories, too. This guide covers everything you'll need to keep your guitar in shape and sounding great, and nothing here will break the bank.

Guitar accessories make great Christmas gifts and stocking fillers for the guitarist in your life. These are our expert picks and our price comparison software has uncovered the best prices you'll find on the web today.

Acoustic guitar

Many beginner guitarists opt to start with an acoustic guitar, and it’s definitely a cheap way to get into playing - you don't need a separate amp, and you can start playing straight away. When choosing your first acoustic guitar it’s worth asking yourself three questions: how does it sound, how does it look and how much does it cost?

Both Yamaha's FG800 and Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany are ideal beginner acoustic guitars - they look the business, sound ace and won't cost very much.

Electric guitar

Electric guitars are great for beginner guitarists as they tend to have smaller necks than acoustic guitars. This makes them ideal for kids and players with small hands, too. They’re also more versatile instruments, particularly if you want to play metal or rock music.

There are a number of factors to consider when buying a beginner electric guitar: mostly it’s about finding the best guitar for the money you've budgeted, and choosing one that’s easy to play and progress on. These days, even at the budget end of the scale, the quality of electric guitars is fantastic. We can certainly vouch for Squier's Affinity Stratocaster or Epiphone's Slash-approved 'AFD' Les Pail Special-II.

Amps

There has never been more choice when it comes to great cheap guitar amps for beginner guitarists. Of course a low price is one thing, but it also needs to perform well, sound great and offer functionality and enough features that you can grow into as you progress.

If your playing will mostly be bedroom-based, the tiny Blackstar Fly 3 is a great starting point. If your sights are set on gigging, the Boss Katana-100 comes highly recommended and will perform from the bedroom to the stage.

Guitar cable

A great beginner electric guitar and amp is useless unless you have a quality cable connecting the two. Usually, a cheap guitar cable is a false economy, needing swift replacement or driving you mad with unwanted noise in your signal. Beginner guitarists should look for a blend of durability and performance from their cable. For us, that job is ably performed by the D’Addario Planet Waves American Stage Cable.

Guitar strings

A fresh set of guitar strings can transform a guitar. They're dirt cheap and easy to fit, too. To begin with you'll want a string set that sounds great and lasts a while, leaving you free to focus on learning the ropes. Ernie Ball’s popular Super Slinky strings are the perfect choice for electric players, while D'Addario's EJ16 Phosphor Bronzes are an ideal addition to your new acoustic guitar.

Guitar case/gig bag

If you want your new guitar to last, it's important to use adequate protection. To begin with there's no need to spend loads of cash on a plush hard case; all you need is a quality gig bag in which you can stash your guitar plus other essential accessories. When budget is tight, we're big fans of the Gator Economy Gigbag, which is available for both electric and acoustic guitar.

Guitar tuner

Not only does a guitar tuner help you tune your own instrument and keep it sounding great, it also helps you stay in tune with your jam buddies or the rest of your band. The minimalist Korg Pitchclip2 attaches to your guitar’s headstock and enables quick tuning thanks to a crisp LED display. If you're serious about the guitar, a tuner should be one of your first purchases.

Capo

The capo is a super affordable piece of gear that can dramatically change your guitar sound with huge potential for songwriters and guitarists who play covers. In use, capos act as a moveable nut that you can move up to any fret on the guitar, changing the guitar's pitch as it goes. At such low prices, they're well worth experimenting with.

Guitar strap

A quality guitar strap can mean the difference between your cherished guitar staying put and losing a chunk from the body after it hits the cold, hard floor. Your new guitar will be in safe hands with the Ernie Ball Polypro. It's available in a range of colors, and features a 2-inch wide Polypropylene webbing, stitched to black leather ends for extra support.

Guitar picks

Guitar picks (also known as plectrums) remain one of the most important but often-overlooked accessories in a guitarist’s arsenal, making a dramatic difference to your playing style and tone. When choosing picks, it's worth considering the pick shape, thickness and the material as all will have an impact on your playing comfort and tone. Dunlop has huge options within its Tortex range. We'd suggest starting there.

Lessons

All of this essential guitar gear is only one part of the puzzle. The next step is to start learning. Looking for lessons online is an obvious place to start, but it can be difficult to separate the good from bad. We like Fender Play because it’s a well structured, app/PC/Mac-based tool that arms guitarists with the most important techniques courtesy of step-by-step learning and progress tracking. It's loaded with great songs to learn, too.

