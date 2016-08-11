Charvel Announces Limited Edition Guthrie Govan Signature Guitar

Charvel is offering a limited run of the Guthrie Govan Signature model. The guitar shares many of the unique features of his original model, but in a handsome Britannica Red finish trimmed with a black burst.

As a preeminent modern virtuoso, U.K. guitarist Govan dazzles all who hear his playing. Charvel spent two years of meticulous development with Govan to first introduce his Guthrie Govan signature model in 2014, and it’s the ultimate ultra-pro guitar. Loaded with special features and high-performance appointments, it's truly the ideal expression of Govan's artistry rendered in distinctive Charvel form.

The new limited-run Govan model features a San Dimas body with a beautiful bird's-eye maple top with a thin clear matte finish and a specially contoured heel (sans neck plate) for easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard. The bolt-on neck is quartersawn flame maple with a "caramelized" heat and drying treatment that makes it sound and feel much older, with graphite reinforcement, hand-rubbed urethane gel on the back of the neck and a convenient truss rod adjustment wheel at the body end.

Most unusually for a San Dimas model, the compound-radius (12"-16") flame-maple fingerboard spans two octaves, with the same caramelized treatment as the neck, 24 jumbo stainless steel frets and special maple dot inlays with ebony borders.

Other premium features include three specially wound Charvel custom MF pickups arranged in a versatile HSH configuration with five-way switching for the expansive tonal openness and dynamic sensitivity that Govan demands, two domed control knobs (master volume, master tone), U.S.-made recessed Charvel locking tremolo bridge with Tremol-No unit and oversized brass block, bone nut, chrome hardware and 25.5" scale length.

