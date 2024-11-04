Guitar Center's huge pre-Black Friday sale has almost 5,000 savings. The best one? A massive $700 off a Gibson Les Paul

With the anticipation of Black Friday guitar deals in full swing, there’s a whole bunch of retailers starting their sales unseasonably early - great news if you can’t wait to steal a deal on some awesome guitar gear. Head over to Guitar Center now, and you'll be greeted with up to 40% off a massive range of big-name brands in their Pre-Black Friday Sale.

This epic early Black Friday offering sees discounts of up to $200 off exclusive Epiphone models, 20% off select Boss and Roland products, as well as Guitar Center's lowest prices of the year on a variety of Markbass amps.

This deal only lasts until Wednesday, November 13th, so you’ve only got a small amount of time to grab something! That said, the sale is likely to be replaced by the official Black Friday bargains straight after.

Guitar Center: Pre-Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is no need to wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain.

As you can imagine, this sale includes a wealth of discounted goodies. So, to make this a little easier, we've hand-selected a few of our favorites.

First up, we have a whopping $700 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V AAA Flame Top in Dark Purple Burst. The Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious purple finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar.

For those looking to keep the cost down without losing out on tone, the stunning limited-edition Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback in Antique Ivory is the guitar for you. This gorgeous single-cut is more than a pretty face, as the uniquely designed ProBucker neck pickup provides the warm, driving tone that has defined the Les Paul sound for over 60 years, while the ProBucker 3 bridge pickup delivers a hotter, more modern sound - and better yet, you can save $200 right now at Guitar Center.

Looking to make the jump from a tube amp to digital? Well, the Fender Tone Master Pro may be the unit for you. Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch color touch-screen, a 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and ten proprietary footswitches, this unit is the best in its class for sure – and better yet, you can save $200!

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More great Black Friday deals