Here’s What 100 Effect Pedals Sound Like When Chained Together

It's the guitarist's ultimate fantasy. Or is it the ultimate nightmare?

We're talking about hooking up—and playing through—100 effect pedals at the same time.

Nick Reinhart of band called Tera Melos got together with session bassist Juan Alderete de la Peña to find out exactly how this would sound. (Note: We are very much aware that this HAS been done before and that the video below represents only the latest attempt at this bizarre feat for feet.)

Anyway, it takes them a while to get to their full 100-pedal sound, so you might want to jump to the 16:31 point in the video. But don't completely ignore the beginning of the video, which shows the ridiculous process of setting up the pedals and finding enough patch cables to go around. It's much more interesting than it sounds. Enjoy!