Whitesnake Guitarist Joel Hoekstra Demos EVH Striped Series Guitar — Video

Here's a brief demo video that was created and posted earlier this year by guitarist Joel Hoekstra.

In the humorous clip, which you can watch below, Hoekstra demos EVH Gear's Striped Series Guitar, which also was reviewed in 2014 by Guitar World's Paul Riario and Chris Gill. You can watch Riario's video and read Gill's review right here.

Hoekstra is known for his work with Whitesnake (where he recently replaced Doug Aldrich), Night Ranger (as mentioned in the video, which was shot before he joined Whitesnake), Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the Broadway musical Rock of Ages.

