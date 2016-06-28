Orange Introduces Crush Bass Combo Range

(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Orange has redesigned its entire entry-level bass combo range with the introduction of the Orange Crush Bass Series.

Key upgrades include a parametric EQ circuit across the series, inspired by the Orange 4 Stroke series bass amps, allowing bassists to fine tune these amps to any musical style with much greater control. Their analogue circuitry, newly designed speakers and ported cabinetry ensure all three of these elegant combos deliver bold and punchy lows.

In addition to an onboard tuner, the headphone output on all models features CabSim filtering to emulate the response of Orange’s OBC bass cabinets—optimised for direct recording or silent practice. The Crush Bass 50 and 100 are a nod to Orange’s OB1 Series amps with their unique interactive gain and blend controls. These create enormous ‘bi-amp’ style tones by adding harmonics and variable levels of grit to the core bass sound, perfect for earthy Seventies vintage tones and savage distorted anarchy, without losing the important low end.

The Crush Bass 25 (RRP £149 Inc VAT) might be the smallest in the range, but its character is fat and composed with a surprising low end thump. Its highly responsive active EQ, with parametric mid control, allows bassists to dial in a huge range of sounds, making it the perfect miniature rig for players on which to hone their tone.

The Crush Bass 50 (RRP £229 Inc VAT) combines the essentials of a portable practice rig with all the tone and features ordinarily reserved for the professionals. Also featuring an active parametric EQ, this 50 Watt rig produces warm modern cleans but is capable of much more besides, thanks to the amp’s gain and blend circuit. From retro grind all the way up to full-on distorted mayhem, this footswitchable feature combined with the effects loop adds limitless tonal possibilities.

The Crush Bass 100 (RRP £369 Inc VAT) is seriously versatile in both sound and application with enough power for smaller venues. The high-end engineering techniques used in its design are key to its immensely forceful and detailed tone. The introduction of discrete components in the 100 Watt output stage, rather than common integrated ones, means the amp has additional levels of clarity across the entire sound spectrum. Coupled with all the functionality of the Crush Bass 50, the Crush Bass 100 also adds a balanced output for live use.

To find out more about Orange Bass gear, visit orangeamps.com.