Roland at 2014 Summer NAMM: Blues Cube Stage and Blues Cube Artist Guitar Amplifiers — Demo Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

Speaking of which, while we were down there, we had the chance to pay a visit to the Roland booth. You can see what we saw at the booth in the clip below.

The video features demonstrations of Roland's new Blues Cube Stage and Blues Cube Artist guitar amplifiers.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook.