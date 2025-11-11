With a hefty discount on two five-star rated guitars and £212 off one of my favorite loopers, Thomann's killer early Black Friday sale just knocked it out of the park

If you’re waiting for the Black Friday guitar deals to arrive at the end of the month, you needn’t hang around. Thomann just launched a killer early Black Friday sale with some stupendous discounts of up to 69% off , including two five-star guitars, a five-star rated guitar pedal, and one of my favorite loopers with £212 off the price. Although there’s not a huge amount on offer, the discounts are massive, so it’s well worth having a browse to see what you can save on.

I’m expecting that Thomann will launch its full Black Friday sale soon, but for now there are some stonking deals here that will appeal to any kind of guitarist. I’ve had a look at all 52 items in the sale and picked some of my favorites for you below, so to go straight to the very best deals from the sale, just keep scrolling.

Save 20% (£122) Tone King Imperial Tri-Tube Preamp: was £611 now £489 at Thomann One of the best preamp pedals I've encountered over the past year, the Tone King Imperial Tri-Tube Preamp delivers stupendously good tube amp tones all from the tiny enclosure of a guitar pedal. It's got three 12AX7 valves, two channels, and a footswitchable reverb and tremolo, making it super versatile, and with £122 off in the sale, well worth picking up if you don't fancy carrying a heavy amp around with you in the new year. Read more: Tone King Imperial Tri-Tube Preamp review

Save 32% (£339) Strandberg Boden Essential 6: was £1,050 now £711 at Thomann The Strandberg Boden Essential 6 is one of the weirdest, yet most satisfying guitars I've played over the last few years. The neck profile takes some getting used to, as does the lack of a headstock, but once it clicked I found myself shredding all over the neck with aplomb. It's got a gigantic £339 reduction in the sale, making it super value for the guitarist who prioritizes playability over everything. Read more: Strandberg Boden 6 Essential review

Save 10% (£90) Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335: was £875 now £785 at Thomann Dave Grohl's signature Epiphone DG-335 made some serious waves when it landed last year, mainly because of its seriously good spec that features USA Gibson Burstbuckers. It's currently got a cool £90 off at the moment, and with its distinctive headstock and unusual F-holes, it's a must-have for any Foo Fighters fans out there. We gave it a full five stars out of five in our review, praising it for its awesome pickups, value for money spec, and flawless build quality. Read more: Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 review

Save 62% (£212) Pigtronix Infinity 3: was £344 now £132 at Thomann One of our top-rated looper pedals has a gigantic £212 reduction at the moment, making it the biggest discount I've ever seen on the Pigtronix Infinity 3. At just £132 it's incredible value for money, with some awesome loop effects, MIDI compatibility, and rock-solid build quality making it a great option for live looping. Read more: Pigtronix Infinity 3 review