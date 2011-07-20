Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Because"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Because”
Album: Abbey Road
Intro 0:24 Bass enters in the song
G-------------|----------7--------------------------|
D-------------|-------------------6-----------------|
A-------------|---5---------4---------7-----4-------|
E-------------|-------------------------------------|
G--------------------------------|
D---6--------------------4-------|
A--------7----6-----7---------6--|
E--------------------------------|
G------------------------------------------------------|
D----------7---------------------------------7---------|
A-------------7------4-----7----4----------------------|
E--4---5-------------------------------5---------------|
G-------------7--------------------------|
D----------------------6-----------------|
A------5---------4---------7-----4-------|
E----------------------------------------|
G--------------------------------|
D---6--------------------4-------|
A--------7----6-----7---------6--|
E--------------------------------|
G------------------------------------------------------|
D----------7---------------------------------7---------|
A-------------7------4-----7----4----------------------|
E--4---5--------------------------5---5----------------|
G-------------7------|
D--------------------|
A------5-------------|
E--------------------|
The «Love is...» part*
G--------------------------------------------------------|
D---4-------------4-----4--------4---6--------4----6—-6--|
A------------4----------------4----------4---------------|
E--------------------------------------------------------|
G--------------------------------------|
D--------------------6-----------------|
A--------------4---------7-----4-------|
E--------------------------------------|
G--------------------------------|
D---6--------------------4-------|
A--------7----6-----7---------6--|
E--------------------------------|
G------------------------------------------------------|
D----------7------------------------------7------------|
A-------------7------4-----7----4----------------------|
E--4---5--------------------------5---5----------------|
G-------------7-----|
D-------------------|
A------5------------|
E-------------------|