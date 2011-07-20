Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Because"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Because”

Album: Abbey Road

Intro 0:24 Bass enters in the song

G-------------|----------7--------------------------|

D-------------|-------------------6-----------------|

A-------------|---5---------4---------7-----4-------|

E-------------|-------------------------------------|

G--------------------------------|

D---6--------------------4-------|

A--------7----6-----7---------6--|

E--------------------------------|

G------------------------------------------------------|

D----------7---------------------------------7---------|

A-------------7------4-----7----4----------------------|

E--4---5-------------------------------5---------------|

G-------------7--------------------------|

D----------------------6-----------------|

A------5---------4---------7-----4-------|

E----------------------------------------|

G--------------------------------|

D---6--------------------4-------|

A--------7----6-----7---------6--|

E--------------------------------|

G------------------------------------------------------|

D----------7---------------------------------7---------|

A-------------7------4-----7----4----------------------|

E--4---5--------------------------5---5----------------|

G-------------7------|

D--------------------|

A------5-------------|

E--------------------|

The «Love is...» part*

G--------------------------------------------------------|

D---4-------------4-----4--------4---6--------4----6—-6--|

A------------4----------------4----------4---------------|

E--------------------------------------------------------|

G--------------------------------------|

D--------------------6-----------------|

A--------------4---------7-----4-------|

E--------------------------------------|

G--------------------------------|

D---6--------------------4-------|

A--------7----6-----7---------6--|

E--------------------------------|

G------------------------------------------------------|

D----------7------------------------------7------------|

A-------------7------4-----7----4----------------------|

E--4---5--------------------------5---5----------------|

G-------------7-----|

D-------------------|

A------5------------|

E-------------------|