Amazon Prime members can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99 cents

While the Prime Day guitar deals don't start until October 13, and Black Friday is well over over a month away yet, it doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to bag a great deal, and Amazon has kicked things off with this great offer for music lovers.

From now until 14 October, Amazon Prime members can get a 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 and stream a library of 60 million songs from your favorite artists. To put that in perspective, Amazon Music Unlimited plays host to 25 million-more songs than Spotify!

If you're not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. As well as the Amazon Music Unlimited offer, your trial will give you access to 30 days of all-you-can-eat free Prime delivery on Amazon purchases, unlimited Amazon Prime Video and more!

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!

Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime for less than a dollar! Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify.View Deal

In the UK? Get Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99

You’ll never be short of something to listen to with unlimited access to 50 million ad-free songs. Right now, this 4 months for £0.99 offer is the best music streaming deal on the block. View Deal

You can enjoy all of this music completely ad-free and with unlimited offline downloads, so you can load up your device with tunes and listen to them as many times as you like without worrying about eating into your data allowance. Got an Amazon Alexa device, like the awesome-sounding Echo Studio? You can control your music, ask for suggestions and create playlists using just your voice, too.

When your 4-month trial period ends, it will only cost you $7.99 per month to continue using Amazon Music Unlimited, and you can cancel at any time. Still a little rich for you? Amazon also offers a cheaper $3.99 service for streaming to a single Amazon Echo device.