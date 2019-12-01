Even more money knocked off MacBook Pros for Cyber Monday - take your guitar recordings to the next level now

The biggest shopping event of the year is here, and with the end of Black Friday comes the beginning of Cyber Monday - an occasion Apple has used to slash even more off the price tag for its latest-generation MacBook Pros, bringing the 13" version down to $1,099, the 15" to $2,349, and the 16" down to $2,199.
That means there's never been a better time to buy the music-making laptop you’ve always dreamed of owning: these powerful Intel-equipped machines will comfortably handle hundreds of audio tracks and plugins in any DAW - perfect for the most technically demanding of musical styles.
Whether you're a seasoned guitar player running the most up-to-date spatial effects plugins, or a beginner guitarist looking to make a long-term recording investment, these deals are unmissable.
On that note, there are some awesome deals to be had on plugins, with up to 60% off Positive Grid BIAS and crazy discounts on Waves guitar plugins.
Apple MacBook Pro US deals
New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, Intel quad-core i5, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - Space Gray
$1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy
If you're looking for something a little more portable, try this 13-inch MacBook Pro with 128GB of storage, currently being offered at a $150 discount.View Deal
New Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, Intel 8-core i9 Processor, Radeon 560x Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray
$2,799 $2,349 at Amazon
A high-spec, good-sized MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this laptop could serve as a great centerpiece in your computer music studio.View Deal
MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB:
$2,399 $2,199 at B&H
The most affordable of Apple's 16-inch laptops still boasts an almighty 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also now features a $200 discount: nice.View Deal
Cyber Monday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - save up to 15% with code FRIDAY15
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code CYBERWEEK19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear