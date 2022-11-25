Beginner in the market for your first acoustic guitar? We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals for you

It's Cyber Weekend 2022, and we're hard at work bringing you the very best Black Friday guitar deals. And if you're in the market for your first acoustic guitar, now's the time to make that purchase.

We've rounded up the best deals on beginner-friendly strummers from some of the major music retailers so you, or the aspiring guitarist in your life, can start that six-string journey as soon as possible, and with any luck, nail Feliz Navidad in time for December 25.

These guitars all have one-thing in common: price-defying playability at an ultra-accessible price tag. And best of all, you'll likely be left with Christmas budget to spare after purchasing.

So without further ado, these are some of the best deals on beginner acoustic guitars we've found this Black Friday. Let's get you your first real six-string.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha F335 acoustic: was $169 , now $149 (opens in new tab)

This wallet-friendly acoustic offers the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought, and is therefore a must-buy for beginner acoustic guitarists. Get yours today for only $149.

(opens in new tab) Fender Newporter Player: was $449 , now $224 (opens in new tab)

This Fender Newporter Player is one of the more stylish beginner acoustics, with cool Ice Blue Satin finish, solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, C-shape mahogany neck and walnut fingerboard. And this Black Friday, you can pick it up with over $200 slashed from its normal retail price.

(opens in new tab) Mitchell D120 Dreadnought: was $149 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

The Mitchell D120 is built to fit the tightest budgets, but that doesn't mean it's not a formidable option for beginner acoustic guitarists. Sporting a spruce top, mahogany neck, jatoba fretboard, mahogany back and sides and forward-shifted scalloped bracing, the D120 offers solid, rich tone and outstanding projection. And at under $100, what's not to love?

(opens in new tab) Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $249.99 , now $159.99 (opens in new tab)

You really can't go wrong with the big 'F' on the headstock. And as a beginner, you're looking not only for the best value for money – which the FA-135CE delivers – but also guaranteed comfort and playability, which it also serves up plentifully courtesy of its slim neck and comfortable body size. Secure yours now for only $159.99.

(opens in new tab) Rogue Starter Acoustic: was $79 , now $59 (opens in new tab)

This Rogue Starter Acoustic is likely the cheapest acoustic you'll find this Black Friday, but features a spec sheet just tailored to any beginner. With a smaller scale, it's perfect for kids or aspiring guitarists with smaller hands, while a maple neck and selected hardwood fretboard is capable of producing killer unplugged tone.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Starling: was $149 , now $139 (opens in new tab)

Most beginner acoustics come with understated looks, with simple natural finishes and general no-frills aesthetics. But if you're the type to be louder about your visual tastes, there's few options better than the Epiphone Starling. Available in Starlight Blue, Wine Red, Ebony and Hot Pink Pearl, this vibrant strummer is priced at $139 for a limited time at Guitar Center.