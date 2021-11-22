Behringer’s already cheap effects pedals just got even cheaper for Black Friday

As guitarists, we’re all too aware that buying effects pedals is a dangerous habit. We’ve all spent too much time and way too much money on our never-ending pedal collections - and while we’re very happy with our setups, we do wish that every now and then, some great pedals would come along that don’t cost the earth. Luckily for us - and for you - that time is now. As part of Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale , there’s up to $16.01 off a range of Behringer pedals , while supplies last. That means you can pick up any of the five pedals on offer for just $18.99.



Behringer is one of the biggest names in the world of music tech. Their mixing desks, studio hardware and synths are highly regarded as some of the best budget-friendly products on the market. With some of their guitar effects pedals becoming cult classics - and others having been inspired by other brands’ iconic pedals - Behringer’s effects pedals are certainly worth a look-in this Black Friday. Here are a few of our favorites - some of which feature in our guide to the best cheap guitar pedals .



Behringer SF300 Super Fuzz: Behringer SF300 Super Fuzz: $25, now $18.99

Recreate some of the iconic fuzz tones you know and love with the Behringer SF300, and do it without breaking the bank! With a 2-band EQ, Gain and Level controls, and featuring three different fuzz modes, this SF300 is cheap and versatile. Housed in a plastic enclosure, for under $20 we can’t complain.

Behringer VD400 Vintage Delay: $25 Behringer VD400 Vintage Delay: $25 , $18.99

The VD400 is a hidden gem from Behringer. Offering everything from old-school analog sounds to modern, trailing ambience, the VD400 is a brilliant delay pedal for anyone working on a small budget. It even has a direct output on board, in case you want to split your effected and dry signal down different paths. Get $6.01 off while stocks last.

Behringer UT300 Ultra Tremolo: $25 Behringer UT300 Ultra Tremolo: $25 , $18.99

The Behringer UT300 captures the warm and harmonic characteristics of amp-style tremolo. With the Wave control you can choose between a triangle or square wave form, for a softer or harder style of effect, and the Rate and Depth controls allow you to carefully tweak the rest of your settings in order to craft the perfect tremolo tone.

