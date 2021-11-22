Black Friday beginner guitar deal: save a sweet $70 off the all-mahogany Fender CC-60SCE acoustic guitar

If you’re in the market for a new beginner acoustic guitar , this is the time of year to make that purchase. In the leadup to Black Friday, musical instrument retailers everywhere are slashing their prices on tons of high-quality gear, so now’s your chance to bag your dream strummer for less.

And in one of the best early Black Friday guitar deals we’ve seen so far, Guitar Center has knocked an impressive $70 off the normal retail price ($349.99) of the Fender CC-60SCE all-mahogany acoustic-electric guitar , meaning you can get it today for only $279.99. In terms of savings, you’re getting a cool 20 percent off.

Fender CC-60SCE: was $349.99 Fender CC-60SCE: was $349.99 , now $279.99

Perfect for both beginners and advanced acoustic players alike, the Fender CC-60SCE in Aged Cognac Burst finish boasts superb playability courtesy of its satin-finished mahogany neck, and a well-balanced tonal response and sleek aesthetic thanks to its all-mahogany build. And in this killer pre- Black Friday Guitar Center deal, you can get it for sub-$280.

Boasting an all-mahogany build with a single-cutaway body shape for easier upper-fret access, the Fender CC-60SCE exhibits a gorgeous, well-rounded, warm-sounding tonal response, while its satin-finished neck and 20-fret rosewood fingerboard allow for supreme playability and comfort.

It looks the part, too, with a stylish-yet-understated Aged Cognac Burst finish, 3mm pearloid dot position inlays, sleek black pickguard and a decorative Fender CD Series pearloid rosette around the soundhole.

And if you’re looking to take this guitar gigging or ever need a little extra volume, it’s also equipped with a Fender-designed pickup/preamp system – which itself features a two-band EQ for further tone crafting and a tuner for on-the-fly tuning adjustments – so you can plug it into your acoustic guitar amp of choice.

Other features include a rosewood bridge, chrome die-cast machine heads, a creme plastic saddle and nut and a dual-action truss rod for easy string height adjustment.