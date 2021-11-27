These are the best beginner guitar deals we’ve found this Black Friday

OK, we’re a little biased, but following a surge in popularity over the pandemic and the launch of a host of new learning platforms, there’s never been a better time to learn the guitar – and these Black Friday guitar deals on beginner instruments confirm that.

In our epic quests across the web to find this year’s hottest offers, we’ve tracked down the electric and acoustic guitars that not only offer incredible value for money, but also serve as the perfect instruments with which to start your journey towards six-string greatness.

Below, you’ll find starter packs with both electric guitars and guitar amps, as well as easy-to-play acoustics and even lesson platforms to get you started.

Black Friday beginner guitar deals

Beginner electric guitars

Squier Stratocaster Ltd-Ed Pack: $249 Squier Stratocaster Ltd-Ed Pack: $249 , now $199

Start learning guitar today with this all-in-one pack, which includes an electric guitar based on Fender's classic Stratocaster design, a Squier Frontman 10G amp – featuring aux in and headphone out jacks – plus all the accessories you need to get playing now: a 10" cable, strap, gigbag and even picks.

Epiphone Les Paul Player Pack: was $249 Epiphone Les Paul Player Pack: was $249 , now $219

If you’re looking to start your guitar-playing journey, this is the deal for you. In essence, your first guitar will be the iconic Les Paul, and with the boatload of extras this pack provides, you’ll be on your way learning your first few songs in no time. It’s by no means a perfect guitar, but it comes pretty darn close to being the perfect beginner’s pack. At $30 off, you’ve got nothing to lose.

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: was $189 Squier Bullet Mustang HH: was $189 , now $149

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy, while those dual humbuckers will deliver plenty of output for whatever style you want to play.

Ibanez GRGM21M: was $149 Ibanez GRGM21M: was $149 , now $119

Fancy something a little more metal-friendly to kickstart your journey? This shred-ready Ibanez is sure to do the trick. Its 22.2" scale will make finding your way around the scales a dream, and will have you blitzing up the 'board like Steve Vai in no time. Let's not forget those high-output Powersound pickups, either, which are sure to quench any thirst you may have for scorching gains.

ESP LTD EC10: was $199 ESP LTD EC10: was $199 $149

If you're a fan of contemporary single-cuts, you won't find a much better option than the ESP LTD EC10, which looks the part of a professional instruments but plays as easy as an entry-level axe. Standout features include the rosewood fretboard – an impressive appointment, given the cost – and the U-shaped neck, which will get you accustomed to gliding up and down the fretboard in no time.

Beginner acoustic guitars

Yamaha F335 Acoustic Guitar: $169.99 Yamaha F335 Acoustic Guitar: $169.99 , now $127.50

Up until now we'd describe the F335 as affordable, but today a more fitting term has to be 'dirt cheap'. There's no getting away from it, this acoustic is stonking value. Yamaha makes musical instruments that start at a hundred bucks or so and top out at hundreds of thousands (its premium grand pianos are a real treat) but what it doesn't do is make a bad product. Its attention to detail and quality control measures are legendary. This may be an inexpensive guitar, with a laminate spruce top and meranti back and sides, but it's a darned good one. Perfect for beginners, or as a beater for campfire singalongs, open mics and busking. Currently, the F335 is available in Black, Natural and Tobacco Sunburst, but at this price stocks will run low fast. Grab yourself a keeper for the cost of a throwaway.

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99 Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

You really can’t go wrong with the big ‘F’ on the headstock. The slim neck and comfortable body size mean this guitar is impossible to put down, making the Fender FA-135CE a perfect beginner instrument. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 this Cyber Monday.

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $225 Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $225 , now $180

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present.

Beginner guitar lesson deals

Fender Play: 3 month free trial Fender Play: 3 month free trial

Fender Play gives you access to thousands of guitar, bass and ukulele lessons, songs, backing tracks and more. With expert guidance, you'll go from beginner to player in record time, and most importantly, have fun while doing it! Right now you can give it a whirl for 3 months without paying a cent.

1 year Fender Play + Mustang Micro: $330 1 year Fender Play + Mustang Micro: $330 , $129.99

With a total saving of over 60%, you can level up your learning with a whole year’s access to thousands of pro-shot video tutorials covering artists from the Rolling Stones to Ed Sheeran, and get a feature-packed Mustang Micro headphone amplifier completely free.

ArtistWorks Lessons: 40% off with code BIG40 ArtistWorks Lessons: 40% off with code BIG40

Learn to play the guitar with online courses by shred legend Paul Gilbert, blues aficionado Jared James Nichols and many more world-class musicians. Right now ArtistWorks is offering a mega 40% off all of their 12-month plans when you use code BIG40 at the checkout.

More stellar Black Friday guitar deals