Black Friday deal: Get a gig-ready Alvarez Regent Series cutaway electro-acoustic guitar for less than $200!

With two weeks to go, stores everywhere are already introducing their early Black Friday guitar deals, and we’re scouring the web to bring you the best offers on gear ahead of this year’s biggest retail event - like these Alvarez Regent RD260CE and RG260CESB Grand Auditorium electro-acoustics, which are both $100 off right now at Guitar Center.

These two models give you a choice between dreadnought and Grand Auditorium sizes, and with a cutaway and on-board electronics, and a sale price under $200, both guitars are the perfect affordable solution if you’re looking to start performing with an acoustic. If you're after something else, our guide to the best acoustic guitars for beginners might help.

Alvarez Regent RD260CE Dreadnought: $299 , now $199

The Regent Series from Alvarez offers stunning value for money already, but knock $100 off and that deal just gets better. With a laminate spruce top and scalloped bracing, Alvarez is looking to deliver as much resonance and sustain for your buck as possible. The dreadnought version is a great all-rounder, complete with on-board pickup, EQ, and a built-in tuner. The cutaway gives you full access across the fretboard, plus the sunburst finish is sure to appeal if you’re bored of natural spruce.View Deal

Alvarez Regent Series Grand Auditorium: $299 , now $199

As with the dreadnought, this Grand Auditorium-sized acoustic offers a lot of guitar for the money. Featuring the same built-in under-saddle pickup and electronics, this is the place to look if you’re after a tighter sound and projection from your acoustic.View Deal

As both guitars are from the same series, there are some shared features. Here are the highlights:

Laminate spruce top

Mahogany back and sides

Mahogany neck

‘Techwood’ composite fingerboard

PPS Synthetic bone nut and saddle

Alvarez SYS250 under-saddle pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner

This offer will expire on 11/18, so you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage. Looking for more deals? Check out our Guitar Center Black Friday page for all the latest savings and special offers.

