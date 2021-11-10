Black Friday has arrived early with Musician’s Friend’s insane 15% off guitar gear sale

While the main event is still a little over two weeks away, we’re already seeing some sweet Black Friday guitar deals to be had from a range of music retailers. Some of the savings available right now on everything from electric guitars to guitar amps are as good as those you’ll see over Cyber Weekend, and we’re making it our mission to trawl the internet for the very best deals.

And in our search, we’ve come across this mammoth of an offering over at Musician’s Friend. For a limited time only – until Sunday (November 14), to be exact – you can get an impressive 15% off a range of selected guitar gear priced at least at $199 . All you need to do is apply the discount code ‘HOLIDAY’ at the checkout and your savings will apply to your basket.

We’ve curated a selection of what are – in our humble opinion – some of the best pieces of gear from the range, but make sure you head over to Musician’s Friend to have a proper browse.

Ibanez GRGR120EX: was $199.99 Ibanez GRGR120EX: was $199.99 , now $169.99

Whether you’re a new player on the lookout for a great beginner electric guitar , or a more seasoned player looking to add an axe to the rack, you won’t go far wrong with the Ibanez GRGR120EX. It’s price-defying features include a sustain-promising poplar body, effortlessly playable 24-fret New Zealand Pine fretboard and a tonally vast pair of Ibanez Infinity humbuckers. And here, its tantalizing price tag is reduced by a further $30.

Martin GPC Special Koa X Series: $599.99 Martin GPC Special Koa X Series: $599.99 , now $509.99

A proper workhorse acoustic, the Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance model is built of stunning koa wood – which ages like a fine wine, only promising greater tonal richness with time. Other features include a gorgeous herringbone ink rosette and a hand-rubbed natural birch laminate neck. And here, Musician’s Friend has knocked almost $100 off its price tag.

Schecter C-1 Platinum: was $599.99 Schecter C-1 Platinum: was $599.99 , now $509.99

If you’ve got a little extra budget to spend – but are still looking to save where possible – the Schecter C-1 Platinum is a solid all-rounder electric guitar. Boasting an undeniably metal aesthetic – with a Translucent Black finish and gothic-style fretboard inlays, this guitar is spec’d to impress, with an Ultra Access neck joint for uninhibited soloing and a pair of EMG 81/85 humbucking pickups for a wealth of both clean and dirty tones. Get it now with $90 off.

DV Mark DV Micro 60: was $349.99 DV Mark DV Micro 60: was $349.99 , now $297.50

Ideal for the touring/gigging guitarist, the DV Mark DV Micro 60 is a compact 60W guitar amp head that boasts both clean and lead channels, and weighs just 4.19lb (1.9kg). Able to fit comfortably inside a backpack, this nifty little powerhouse also packs an effects loop, onboard reverb effect, auxiliary input and headphone output. Nab it today for just under $300.