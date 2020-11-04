Black Friday isn't even here yet, but right now you can save a huge $700 off a D’Angelico Excel DC at Sweetwater

As the Black Friday guitar deals approach, retailers are predictably keen to jump-start the spend trend. Sweetwater clearly isn't messing about, having just launched its early-Black Friday deals with up to 60% off guitars, amps, effects, software and more.

When indulging in some early Black Friday shopping, one deal in particular that caught our eye is the hefty $700 that's been rolled of the price tag of the D’Angelico Excel DC.

D'Angelico Excel DC: Was $1,699.99, now $999

The D'Angelico Excel DC is the perfect modern semi-hollow doublecut guitar. Powered by a pair of Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers, a coil-tap and three-way switching, it also features a Pau Ferro fingerboard, Abalone/Mother of Pearl split-block inlays and comes with a hardcase! Choose between the Stairstep vintage-style stoptail, or a T-o-m-style stopbar in a number of finishes (Cherry Red, Natural or Vintage Sunburst). Be quick, as once they're gone, they're gone!View Deal

The D’Angelico Excel DC is a maple-bodied, semi-hollow guitar equipped with Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers (complete with coil-tap). The solid center block is there to help boost sustain and cut feedback, and you can get one, right now, at the bargain price of $999, complete with a hardcase!

The Excel DC is available in a number of finishes, but Sweetwater's deal only applies to the guitars that it has in stock. You'll need to choose which kind of tailpiece you'd like too - so be sure to check that your finish of choice is in stock with your chosen tailpiece (Stairstep trapeze or Tune-o-Matic-style stopbar).