Black Friday plugin deals for guitarists 2021: everything a guitar player needs for perfect production

Save big on a range of music software plugins including AmpliTube, Positive Grid BIAS, Waves and iZotope

Black Friday plugin deals for guitarists
In this day and age, it’s not enough to just “be a guitar player” anymore. We are required to be our own booking agent, PR manager, and even our own recording engineer. Luckily for the latter, we have a wealth of plugins and software at our disposal to make the job a whole lot easier - and as Black Friday draws closer, we are seeing some epic Black Friday plugin deals for guitarists that will make it cheaper, too. With up to 92% off 80 plugins in the Waves early bird Black Friday sale and a downright crazy deal on AmpliTube 5 SE - which has $110 off - you are sure to find a plugin - or two - that will take your production to a whole new level. 

Now, we are well aware that splashing out on a load of new plugins won’t make you the greatest producer or studio engineer in the world. That said, picking up the right plugin can take the stress out of recording your demos or mixing your latest EP. For example, grabbing an easy-to-use compressor may be just what your guitar tone needed, a lush-sounding reverb may help you tie the mix together, and a powerful mastering console may bring your home recording up to radio standard. 

As well as traditional plugins, there are a number geared specifically for guitar players, such as amp and pedal simulators. This allows you to turn your laptop into the ultimate guitar rig, and wouldn't you know it... they are on sale as well! 

Below we’ve hand-selected some of our favorite Black Friday plugin deals that are live right now, and if recording isn’t your thing, be sure to check out our Black Friday guitar deals page for the latest news and the best offers on all things guitar related.

Black Friday plugin deals for guitarists: Quick links

Today's best Black Friday plugin deals for guitarists

Waves early bird Black Friday: Plugins from $29.99

You’ll find everything from reverbs and delays, to compressors and virtual instruments in this sale. You can literally find everything you need to completely overhaul your guitar recordings in one place. 

Get a free Black Friday plugin from Waves!

Sign up now to guarantee your place at the front of the queue when Waves drops its brand-new free plugin on 26 November.

Positive Grid BIAS Software: Up to $170 off

Save big on a range of BIAS software. Everything from FX 2, Experience Jimi Hendrix, BIAS Pedal and FX 2 Metal Edition are all heavily discounted right now.  

AmpliTube 5 SE: was $149.99, now $39.99

One of the biggest names in guitar amp & FX modeling software has dropped the price to only $39.99! Bag yourself, 80 essential gear models, for less than a single overdrive pedal. 

iZotope Gold Package: $1,342

Everything you need to bring professional levels of craftsmanship and creativity to your guitar production and more. You get iZotope Elements 6, which comprises entry-level but very capable versions of RX, Nectar, Neutron and Ozone. In addition, you get Trash 2 to mangle and distort your creations. On top of that, there's Exponential Audio's R2 reverb, Phoenix reverb and Excalibur effects. All for just $49.

Native Instruments E-Instruments: Save up to 67%

Add some new members to your virtual band with Native Instruments. This bundle includes keys, strings, horns and more, and is currently available for £359, (down from £1,109), while individual instruments are also available with a 50% discount.

Soundtoys plugins and bundles: up to 70% off

There’s everything from mic preamp emulations to delays, reverbs, dynamics, modulation, filtering, vocal effects and more in this Soundtoys Black Friday sale! And with prices starting at just £24.95, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about. 

40% off Toontrack EZX Expansions: was $79

As guitar players, we know how hard it is to find a good drummer. Well with discounts on Toontrack at Sweetwater, now you don't need one. From blues and jazz, rock and metal, funk and soul there's a style here for everyone. 

Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99

Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at a great price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $270, which works out at $4.50 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.

IK Multimedia FAME Studios: pre-order and save $20

Get the sound of the iconic Muscle Shoals studio in your DAW for less by pre-ordering IK's new plugin for $130/€130 (the regular price will be $150/€150).

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As Junior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 