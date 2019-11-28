Blackened Friday is upon us! Save 20% on Nixon’s awesome Metallica watches

US watch specialists Nixon have just announced a 20% sale on their special edition Metallica range for Black Friday. Which means you can now keep time just like Lars Ulrich and co!

The only hard part is deciding which style to go for – the Ride The Lightning Time Teller and Corporal SS Justice versions being among our favorites.

Wait, is that a Flying V dial on the Sentry Leather Set To Stun? An all-black version in tribute to their 1991 best-seller? We might have to get ‘em all…

20% off special-edition Metallica watches by Nixon

