Check out this little wonder - a Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone with $300 off!

As the main guitars for 2003 album Reality and his final world tour in the years that followed, David Bowie’s two early 60s Supro Dual Tones have certainly become historic instruments.

This limited edition tribute to his 1961 hard-tail in the same Arctic White looks every bit the part, with a mirrored lightning bolt Bowie logo proudly adorning its headstock, a striking reverse stair step tailpiece, butterfly tulip tuning pegs and dual Vistatone single-coil pickups inside a mahogany body for retro tones.

This Black Friday , Musician’s Friend are offering this Bowie ‘signature’ singlecut for only $699 - which is roughly a third off its regular price. A few contemporary appointments, like an ergonomic neck joint and a tummy cut for easy fret access and comfort, ensure the classic looks are matched by modern feel.

This line was initially reintroduced this year to commemorate the visionary’s birthday, further proof his influence has continued to be keenly felt around the world in the years following his passing.

“We can be heroes,” the great man once wisely sang. Well, with this - now you can...

