Early Black Friday deal: get $350 off Bill Kelliher’s signature ESP electric guitar

If you're waiting until actual Black Friday (November 29) to pick up a great Black Friday guitar deal, then you might want to rethink your strategy. As of right now, Sweetwater is going deals mad with their Countdown to Black Friday sale, slashing prices on a huge range of electric and acoustic guitars, amps, effects, accessories and more, by up to 74%.

Deals are being added all the time, but right now our vote for best signature guitar deal has to go to this one: get $350 off the ESP LTD Signature Bill Kelliher BK-600 model, designed alongside the Mastodon riff merchant. Usually $1,149, for a limited time it can be yours for only $799.

If you consider yourself CEO of Riff Corp then this could be the guitar for you. Features include Bill’s own Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor pickups, a mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard and TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece. This is one powerful, capable and heavy guitar, while the Military Green Sunburst Satin finish makes the BK-600 look the part too. The handlebar moustache is optional.