Fender celebrates Black Friday with striking, highly limited Pale Moon Stratocaster HSS and Telecaster

The year’s greatest maelstrom of shopping, Black Friday, is officially here, and to commemorate 2019’s proceedings, Fender has debuted the Pale Moon Stratocaster HSS and Telecaster electric guitars at Guitar Center.

Both models are named after their striking Pale Moon ebony fingerboards, complemented by black quilt maple veneers on their alder bodies.

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

You’ll find Fender Custom Hot pickups in both guitars, as well as black scratchplates and either chrome or black controls.

Other features include a modern C-to-D shape maple neck, Deluxe locking tuners and either a string-through body, three saddle Tele bridge or Synchronized Strat tremolo.

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

These American-made models are highly limited and available now for $2,499 each from Guitar Center.

